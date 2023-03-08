Two Mainers Arrested + Gun and Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop

A 39-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested Monday after a gun and drugs were seized following a traffic stop in Portland.

Gun and Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop

Katherine Haskins and Joshua Young were pulled over at the intersection of Cumberland Avenue and Elm Street. Portland Police found a gun and illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Driver Faces Several Charges

Haskins was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. She is facing multiple charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Operating after Registration Suspended and two counts of Violating Conditions of Release.

Passenger Charged

Young was the passenger and is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled Drug, and Violating Conditions of Release.

