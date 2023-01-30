Two Huge Stars Coming Together to Maine Savings Amphitheater

The Maine Savings Amphitheater is booking some really big shows for the upcoming 2023 season. One of the biggest concerts for country fans was just announced, It’s a double bill with two powerhouse names.

Two Big Names in Country Music Coming to Bangor

Lee Brice and Cole Swindell are coming to Bangor on Sunday, May 28 on the "Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour." This is a rare opportunity to see not one, but two major performers.

Ticket Times and Dates

You want to get your tickets early as the show is in big demand. Pre-sale tickets are on sale starting on Thursday, February 2 from 10 am, to 10 pm. General sales go live on Friday, February 3 at 10:00 am. Go to waterfrontconcerts.com and ticketmaster.com to buy your seats.

Lee Brice

Lee Brice has a string of hit songs on the radio right now. “One of The Girls” from his fight studio album, ‘Hey World’, went to number one and stayed at the top of the charts for three weeks. “Soul” is another massive song from Brice - not to mention his classics like “I Don’t Dance” and “Drinking Class.” Follow Lee Brice on Facebook.

Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell released his fourth studio album in April 2022. “She Had Me at Heads Carolina” went to number one on the charts for four weeks and is his biggest song of his career so far. His new song “drinkaby” dropped on January 27, 2023. Watch the video below. Follow Cole Swindell on Facebook.

