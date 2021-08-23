Two Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Medway, Maine

Two people were arrested after the East Millinocket Police Department executed search warrants at two residences in Medway Sunday evening, August 21, 2021.

Police said 36 year old Ryan Lee was charged with Class B Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs and 34 year old Brittany Lee was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs.

East Millinocket Police

The search warrants were simultaneously served to two addresses in Medway, one on the Pattagumpus Road and another one on Powersville Road.

Police seized more than 35 grams of meth, 15 grams of heroin and one gram of crack cocaine. Two firearms were also seized along with an unspecified amount of cash.

Officials said more charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

The East Millinocket Police Department was assisted by Corporal Andy Glidden from the Maine warden Service.

The police station is located at 125 Main Street in East Millinocket, Maine. Their business phone number is (207) 746 - 3555 and their email is empd@gwi.net. The East Millinocket Police Department Facebook is updated on a regular basis with arrests and local information. The photos and story of the search warrants, arrests and charges are posted on the site. Thank you to the EMPD for providing the details to the public.

