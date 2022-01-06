Two Arrested after Fentanyl & Cocaine Seized, Augusta, Maine

Two Arrested for Fentanyl & Cocaine

A man and a woman from Skowhegan were arrested Wednesday, January 5 after MDEA Agents found a significant amount of fentanyl and cocaine in their vehicle.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said they believe the drugs were being brought into Maine from Haverhill, Massachusetts to be distributed in both Somerset and Kennebec Counties.

MDEA's Investigation

Agents acted on information from anonymous sources and opened an investigation. The MDEA’s South Central Task Force in Augusta, Maine said they believe the fentanyl and cocaine were being brought into the state by the Skowhegan man and his girlfriend.

After a 2009 Ford Escape was identified as their vehicle, Agents worked with Massachusetts investigators to confirm the vehicle was in Haverhill on Wednesday.

MDEA Agents observed the Ford Escape going northbound on I-95 in the Gardiner area late Wednesday evening. The Maine State Police assisted and the vehicle was pulled over in the Augusta area.

Drugs Seized

The driver was 42-year-old Christopher Park and the passenger was his girlfriend, 36-year-old Stacy Bowman. A State Police drug detection K-9 was used to locate approximately 330 grams of fentanyl and 85 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Officials said the street value was around $60,000.

Boyfriend & Girlfriend Charged

Park and Bowman have been charged with Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl and Crack). They were taken to the Kennebec County Jail with bail set at $15,000 each.

Assisting Agencies

The Maine State Police, Skowhegan Police, Haverhill, Massachusetts Police assisted the MDEA.

More Info

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information about this investigation. Call 1-800-452-6457 or tex tMDEA to TIP411 (847411).

