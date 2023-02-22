Two Arrested After Drug Bust In Milford This Week

Two people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into suspected drug activity in the Milford area.

A number of law enforcement vehicles lined the roadway in the area Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrived at a residence on Bradley Rd. in Milford, just around 3 PM to conduct a search warrant.

"This operation was performed after a several-month investigation. After the search warrant was executed, 51-year-old Cindy McVicar and 21-year-old Jonathan MacDonald were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs. U.S. CBP Air Operations, Homeland Security, Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office K-9, and Milford Ambulance assisted the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office during this incident."

The Sheriff's Office says they are still looking into the matter and this case remains open.

