Trying to Get in Shape? Roller Skating Has Great Health Benefits

Roller Skating for Good Health

So many of us are trying to get in shape for the summer. There are many things to do to get physically fit. Did you know roller skating is a really good way to drop some pounds?

How Many Calories Can You Burn?

David Doody, the owner and operator of Melody Roller Rink in Caribou told us about some of the ways skating can help you get healthy. “Roller skating is one of the best ways to get fit,” said Doody. “Roller skating and rollerblading uses all of your muscle groups from the bottoms of your feet to all the way up to the back of your neck. It uses everything. For the average skater, it burns over 600 calories per hour.”

Customers Skate for the Exercise

Doody has seen customers come into the rink who are looking for a fun activity, but also want to shed some weight. “I see those customers come in all the time just for exercise. They enjoy skating and they bring their families with them.”

“Better Workout Than You Thought”

Sometimes people will come to skate just for fun and realize they are really getting a workout. Doody said it happens all the time. “I’ll see somebody that’s really working up a sweat. I’ll say ‘this is a better workout than you thought it was going to be?’ They’ll say, ‘this is a lot bigger workout than I thought it was going to be.’”

Exercise Stats

Get started and see the benefits to your health. Not only is skating a good way to exercise, it’s something you can do with the whole family. “People are constantly looking for new ways to stay fit, have fun and do it together as a family, and do all of those things all at the same time. Skating is definitely one of those activities,” said Doody.

Roller Skating Association Fitness Facts

According to the Roller Skating Association (RSA) , roller skating has important exercise benefits:

1 hour of skating burns 600 calories.

30 minutes of skating gets the heart rate at 148 beats per minute.

Pp to 50% less stress on joints.

Skating is 5X safer than biking. You can read more and see the chart here.

Get our free mobile app

Roller Rink Schedule

Melody Roller Rink will have public sessions until the last week of May. Reserved sessions are available after that.

10 Celebrities That Ran the Boston Marathon Many celebrities have partaken in the 26.2 miles that make up the Boston Marathon.