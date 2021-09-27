Melody Roller Rink Opening Up Again, Caribou, Maine

Roller skating at the roller rink is one of the funnest things you can do. It’s true at any age, but growing up, it was the best feeling ever when we were heading to the spot.

Good news to roller skating fans in Aroostook County. Melody Roller Rink on 18 Access Highway in Caribou said on their Facebook they are opening back up after closing for the summer (private parties were still available). They are planning on opening back up on Friday night, October 15th, 2021.

They will be open Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The rink will also be open Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon and then later in the evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will also be open on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can schedule and book a birthday party at Melody Roller Rink. Their phone number is (207) 551 - 8186.

Who skated there over the years? The private parties must be a lot of fun if you’ve had a chance to go. Now it’s time to bring your kids and show them the fun of roller skating with friends. Share some of your memories in the Facebook comments section. people will relate with all the good times you had and will have at the rink.

It’s really the whole experience of getting your skates, hanging out and getting food and drinks at the snack bar.

The rink was closed during the summer, but you could book private parties and birthday parties too.

On their Facebook page, Melody Rink posted some fun facts about roller skating and good health. One hour of skating burns off 600 calories. Roller skating is a good workout for almost all the muscle groups. It’s also less stressful than running on your joints. Get out, get some exercise and have some fun.

