Trump Administration Bans TikTok Downloads Beginning Sunday

The Trump administration just announced it will ban new downloads of TikTok and WeChat within the United States beginning Sunday, Sept. 20. The decision is reportedly based on concerns regarding data collection by ByteDance, the private Chinese company which developed the social networking service.

To comply with an executive order from President Trump, Tiktok recently sought to sell a minority interest to a buyer from the United States. After negotiations with Oracle fell through, the U.S. government moved forward with the TikTok ban, prohibiting app stores from offering the service as of Sept. 20.

However, if you’ve already downloaded TikTok, or plan to download it before Sunday, you’ll be able to use the app until Nov. 12. If a deal involving an American company isn’t made by that date, however, TikTok will essentially be banned entirely within the United States.

“At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a prepared statement.

"If there's not a deal by Nov. 12 under the provisions of the old order, then TikTok would also be, for all practical purposes, shut down,” Ross added during an interview with Fox Business.

TikTok has approximately 100 million users in the United States, but claim they don’t store U.S. user data in China or give users’ data to the Beijing government. However, others claim that TikTok tracks its users to a greater extent than other popular social networking apps.