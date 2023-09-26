Truck Hit a Child on a Bike in Maine

A child on a bike was hit by a truck Thursday afternoon on Main Street in Yarmouth. The Yarmouth Police Department said “the child involved in this crash is going to be okay.”

Child on Bike Hit by Truck

The incident happened around 3:25 pm near North Yarmouth Academy. Names and ages were not released. Yarmouth Fire and Rescue responded to the scene along with police.

Police: Child was Wearing Helmet

Police said “The child involved in this crash WAS wearing a helmet and it saved him from more serious injuries.”

Child Went off Sidewalk and into Street

The Yarmouth Police Department said the child was riding the bike on the sidewalk when the child “abruptly rode off the sidewalk and into the travel lane in an attempt to cross the street.”

Truck Traveling Opposite Direction

The truck was going the opposite direction when it hit the child on the bike. “The child said that he never saw the truck due to a legally parked car that obstructed his vision of oncoming traffic,” said police.

Police: Truck was Going the Speed Limit

Police said the truck was “adhering to school zone speed limits.” The crash remains under investigation.

