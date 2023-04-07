Trio of Local Athletic Administrators Honored

The Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (MIAAA) held their annual conference at The Samoset over the last couple of days. At the reception held last night, April 6th a trio of local Athletic Administrators were honored.

Jaclyn Tourtellote the Athletic Administrator at Foxcroft Academy was named the MIAAA Rising Star! Jackie started as an Athletic Trainer at Foxcroft Academy in 2011. She was promoted to Assistant Athletic Director in 2015 and became Athletic Director in 2020.