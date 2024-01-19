One Person Ejected from Car & 2 Injured in Crash on I-95 in Maine

One person was ejected from their vehicle and two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash on I-95 in Orono.

Two People Injured in Crash on I-95

The crash happened near mile marker 192 around 9:00 am in the southbound lanes, according to WABI News.

Passenger Ejected from the Vehicle

The passenger in the vehicle was ejected during the accident. The driver was also injured. Both were taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Names and ages were not released.

Crash Investigation is Ongoing

The crash remains under investigation as officials determine the cause.

