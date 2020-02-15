Tourney 2020: Saturday Quarterfinal Schedule, Scores + Highlights

The defending state champion Caribou Vikings pulled away from the MDI Trojans in the second half on the way to a 61-48 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday.

The No. 8 Trojans started the game with a 10-2 run, but the No. 1 Vikings didn't fold, instead chipping away at the lead and building their own 30-25 lead at the half.

Junior Sawyer Deprey led the Vikings in scoring with 19 points. Senior Alex Bouchard had 16 points. Ethan Holdsworth had 12 points. Parker Deprey had 10 points in the win.

Jack DeCorte had 16 points for MDI. Brady Renault added 13 points.>>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Old Town Ousts Hermon To Advance [BOYS]

The Old Town Coyotes continued their run in the tournament, ousting the Hermon Hawks Saturday to advance to the Class B North semifinals.

In Saturday's first boys' quarterfinal in Bangor, the No. 12 Coyotes pulled off the 47-40 upset of the No. 4 Hawks, who were without their injured senior star Isaac Varney for the playoffs.

Old Town was led by Shawn Hoogterp with 15 points, all in the first half. Senior captains Mike Brown and Bryce Richards each had 8 points. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Top-seed Hermon Survives No. 9 John Bapst in Overtime [GIRLS]

The top-seed Hermon Hawks survived a tough John Bapst Crusaders team in overtime in Saturday's second quarterfinal at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Hawks trailed by three with seconds to go in regulation until sophomore Charlotte Caron's buzzer-beating three-pointer tied the game at 34 and sent the game to extra time.

Hermon pulled away in overtime to a 42-34 win.

Senior Grace Page led the Hawks with 12 points. Caron, who was named player of the game, had 8 points in the win. >>MORE>>

Jeff Tuttle

Old Town Holds Off Houlton For Quarterfinal Win [GIRLS]

The Old Town Coyotes opened up a lead in the fourth quarter and held the Houlton Shiretowners at bay on their way to a 44-34 quarterfinal win at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Saturday morning.

Sophomore Maddy Emerson led the No. 4 Coyotes with 17 points, 9 of which came in the second half. Hannah Richards, a junior guard, added 11 points.

Rebeca Howe and Teaghan Ewings each had 9 points for the No. 5 Shiretowners. >>MORE>>

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Maine High School Basketball Tournament continued Saturday with quarterfinal action in Bangor, Augusta and Portland.

Here's the full Saturday schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

CLASS B NORTH

No. 4 Old Town 44 def. No. 5 Houlton 34 [GIRLS]*

No. 1 Hermon 42 def. No. 9 John Bapst 34 [GIRLS]*

No. 12 Old Town 47 def. No. 4 Hermon 42 [BOYS]*

No. 1 Caribou 61 def. No. 8 MDI 48 [BOYS] *

CLASS D NORTH

No. 3 Katahdin vs. No. 6 Washburn [GIRLS] 7 p.m.

No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington vs. No. 7 Schenck [GIRLS] 8:30 p.m.

Augusta Civic Center, Augusta

CLASS D SOUTH

No. 5 Valley 39 def. No. 4 Temple 24 [GIRLS]

No. 2 Rangeley 49 def, No. 7 Vinalhaven 24 [GIRLS]

No. 4 Temple 55 def. No. 5 Valley 53 [BOYS]

No. 1 Forest Hills 86 def. No. 8 Seacoast 29 [BOYS]

CLASS A NORTH

No. 3 Medomak Valley vs. No. 6 Skowhegan [BOYS] 4 p.m.

No. 2 Cony vs. No. 7 Lawrence [BOYS] 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Messalonskee vs. No. 5 Brewer [BOYS] 7:30 p.m. *

No. 1 Hampden vs. No. 8 Mount Blue [BOYS] 9 p.m. *

Portland Expo, Portland

CLASS B SOUTH

No. 3 Wells 52 def. No. 6 Lisbon 26 [GIRLS]

No. 7 Maranacook 43 def. No. 2 Oak Hill 39 [GIRLS] OT

No. 5 Yarmouth 52 def. No. 4 Mountain Valley 23 [GIRLS]

No. 8 Cape Elizabeth 37 def. No. 1 Freeport 32 [GIRLS]

CLASS A SOUTH

No. 3 Falmouth vs. No. 6 Marshwood [BOYS] 4 p.m.

No. 2 Kennebunk vs. No. 7 Gray-New Gloucester [BOYS] 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Greely vs. No. 5 Leavitt [BOYS] 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 York vs. No. 8 Biddeford [BOYS] 9 p.m.

The Ticket crew will have complete coverage throughout tournament week. You can listen on the air, online or on our app.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

*Games will be broadcast on Sports Radio 92.9 The Ticket.