Tony Iommi has released a solo song called "Scent of Dark," an instrumental promoting his new signature fragrance with the perfume brand Xerjoff. It's his first original rock number since the legendary Black Sabbath guitarist contributed to the band's 2013 swan song, 13.

The track centers on a dual guitar attack from Iommi and Xerjoff founder Sergio Momo. Captured by 13 producer Mike Exeter (Judas Priest, Cradle of Filth), it also features Jimmy Crutchley on bass, Ash Sheehan on drums, Rebecca Rose on cello and Julianne Bourne on violin.

Hear "Scent of Dark" toward the bottom of this post.

Iommi tells Rolling Stone, "Sergio also loves music, and he plays guitar. He said, 'What about doing a tune for the scent?' And we thought it best to do an instrumental as opposed [to] having a vocalist and going through all that. So I had this idea and I played it to him, and he liked it, and then I just added more parts to it."

Iommi continues, "I've had the main part for a while, and I just added some new parts to it. Then I added these other gloomier riffs to make it blend in with this perfume idea. I really liked the idea of using some violins and cellos and stuff, and so we did on this track."

In the same interview, the heavy metal pioneer shared that he has another collaboration coming up — a song on fellow former Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming album.

"I wrote the whole track and played on it and played the solo on it," Iommi says. "It's good. It's really good. And I like what Ozzy sang on it."

Get Iommi's cologne at xerjoffuniverse.com. The fragrance contains top notes of bergamot, rum, geranium and passion fruit, according to the website. It opens up to scents of cinnamon, rose and patchouli, while hints of sandalwood, ambergris, vanilla, Tonka bean, caramel and musk are also present. Iommi arrived at the final product by cataloging "all the different smells that I like, and then he built perfume from that."

In 2017, Iommi wrote and played on a choral piece for Birmingham Cathedral, "How Good It Is." More recently, the Black Sabbath icon played the guitar solo on a Candlemass song, rediscovered 500 of his own riffs and had a 469 million-year-old fossil named after him.

