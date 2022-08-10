Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’

Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games.

The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up onto the stage -- much to the delight of the Birmingham crowd -- and joined Iommi for a rousing rendition of “Paranoid.”

The Sabbath bandmates were joined by bassist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos for the performance. Both men had previously served as touring musicians on various Black Sabbath treks, including the group’s farewell tour from 2016-17.

“I love you all Birmingham! Good to be back!” Osbourne shouted at one point during the "Paranoid," while fireworks flew high above Alexander Stadium. “Thank you, goodnight! You are the best. God bless you all. Birmingham forever!” the frontman declared following the song’s final note.

The Commonwealth Games appearance marked Osbourne’s first public performance since 2019, when the heavy metal icon shared the stage with Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Osbourne has been plagued by ongoing health issues in recent years. The rocker suffered a serious hand infection in 2018, dislodged pins in his spine in 2019 (which had been placed following a near-fatal ATV accident in 2003) and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020. Most recently, he underwent surgery on his neck and back in June.

Ozzy’s new album, Patient Number 9, is due out in September. The LP features a long list of guest appearances, including Iommi. Guitarist Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, and late Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins also contributed to the release.