Ozzy is back again! Today (July 22), Ozzy Osbourne released "Degradation Rules," the second single from the metal singer's forthcoming solo album Patient Number 9. The song finds half of Black Sabbath's classic lineup reuniting, as Osbourne is joined by former Sabbath bandmate and guitar icon Tony Iommi on the track.

The rest of the album — it features contributions from not only Iommi, but also Zakk Wylde, Eric Clapton and Pearl Jam's Mike McCready — was first previewed last month with the Jeff Beck-assisted title track. Patient Number 9 is out Sept. 9. Pre-order it here.

Listen to "Degradation Rules" below.

During a chat with co-host and fellow musician Billy Morrison on "Ozzy Speaks" on Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard channel, Osbourne hinted that the song was about masturbation.

"You know what it's about, don't you?" the singer asked Morrison. The co-host responded, "Is [it] that the lyrics [mention] 'masturbation' and 'red'? The RedTube thing is funny. I mean, that's really funny." Osbourne added, "Yeah, it's — I didn't know."

Patient Number 9 is Osbourne's first new material since his 2020 album, Ordinary Man. The "Prince of Darkness" revealed in April he'd completed the follow-up. "I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album," he wrote on his website. The LP is produced by Watt (Andrew Watt), the producer and guitar player who broke through with Post Malone and has since won over several other rockers, including Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

In June, Osbourne shared an interview where he touched on recent life difficulties, including contracting COVID. Around the same time, Sharon Osbourne, his wife and manager who's an entertainer herself, said Ozzy was "on the road to recovery" after neck and spine surgery. Ozzy also shared a recuperative message. His injuries stem from a 2003 ATV accident that required previous surgery.

Ozzy Osbourne, "Degradation Rules" Lyrics (via Genius)

Twisted little fantasy

Gambling with tragedy and doom, and doom

Addicted to debauchery

Staring at the ceiling in his room, in his room Asphyxiation

Masturbation

Degradation rules Pulling on his memories

He's ready for the pearl to hit the sky, the sky

Used up all his energy

He wakes up with twinkle a in his eye, in his eye Asphyxiation

Masturbation

Degradation rules

Degradation rules

Join the other fools Sticky little magazines

He locks the door and crawls into his mind, in his mind

Stuck inside a dirty dream

The hand that feeds you also turns you blind, turns you blind Asphyxiation

Masturbation

Degradation rules

Degradation rules

Beating on your jewels Asphyxiation

Masturbation

Degradation rules

Degradation rules

Masturbating fools

Watching RedTube rules

(Hahaha, hahaha)

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi, "Degradation Rules"