Tony Hawk Curates 2022 ‘Weekend Jam’ Music + Skate Festival

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is leaving his imprint upon a new music meets skating event taking place in Las Vegas this May. Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam is set to take over the Las Vegas Events Center from May 12-15.

Backed by tech company Pollen Presents, the event will feature a mix of rock and punk acts performing as well as skating contests and a Vert Alert exhibition hosted by Tony and featuring some skateboard legends. In addition, attendees can check out the street park set up, head over to the gaming lounge where classic games are provided courtesy of Gaming Community Network or you can visit the skate shop with exclusive merch and more.

The music lineup features Modest Mouse, Descendents, Devo, X, Cold Cave, The Vandals, Warish, Rough Francis and The Downill Jam. Meanwhile, you'll also find X games stars such as Andy McDonald, Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg and Sandra Dias, as well as vert vets Christian Hosoi and Steve Caballero, groundbreaking American-Finnish skateboarder Lizzie Armanto, and innovative punk skater Kevin Staab all participating in events through the weekend.

There will also be a welcome party, a legends skate demo, a best trick competition and an awards ceremony with a speech by Tony Hawk. Plus there will be interactive skate experiences and guest DJs.

To get tickets, check here.

Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam 2022 Lineup

