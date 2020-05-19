Tommy Thayer’s Southern California Home on Sale For $2.75 Million

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer has placed his Southern California home on the market for $2.75 million.

The house, located in the Lake Sherwood area of Ventura County, is a Mediterranean-style villa, built in 2005, but remodeled in 2008.

Sitting on roughly a third of an acre of land, the property overlooks the nearby Lake Sherwood reservoir. A courtyard entry leads to a grand living room, one of several impressive common areas in the home.

Expansive wood-beamed ceilings are found throughout the house, which also boasts five fireplaces. An open-flow design allows the spacious family room to connect with a breakfast dining area. Elsewhere, an oversized kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, along with a large marble-top island in the center of the space.

With four bedrooms and five bathrooms, the property offers plenty of personal space. The multilevel house features a spiral staircase, formal dining room and six patios - including one with an outdoor fireplace - allowing visitors to take in the breathtaking scenery around them.

Further highlights include a gallery and an upper loft-style bonus room, perfect for a home office or study.

Outside, the property offers a large backyard with luscious landscaping. A three-car garage sits off the front of the main house.

Thayer, who purchased the home in 2008, first began working with Kiss in 1989. At that time, the guitarist contributed as a session musician for the band’s Hot in the Shade LP, also co-writing one of its tracks, "Betrayed." He’d continue working on and off with the band in the ensuing years, before eventually joining Kiss in 2002, replacing the group’s longtime lead guitarist, Ace Frehley.

Check out more pictures of Thayer's home in the Instagram post below, courtesy of the property’s listing agent.