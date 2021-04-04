KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer revealed earlier this year that he had recently learned that he had fathered a daughter and that they now have a relationship. During an appearance on Artist on Lockdown's Hangin' & Bangin' podcast, Thayer offered more insight on how he learned of his family relation.

In his initial posting, Thayer shared a photo of himself with his daughter Sierra, explaining that he had been waiting for the right time to share the news. He revealed that they found each other last summer, continuing, "We’ve already spent a lot of time since getting to know each other and creating a close bond. She’s a beautiful, sincere person and I couldn’t be happier. I think she feels the same about me. The most wonderful thing about miracles is that they sometimes happen."

Opening up about the discovery, he explained, "I found out I have a daughter last summer. I was married for many years and never had any kids, so I kind of thought that window of opportunity had passed me by. But through 23andMe, actually, a second cousin of mine was in contact with Sierra. And she's 31 years old. So this all took place in '89."

"It's the most incredible thing," he added. "It's just a blessing. And she's just a beautiful girl — very genuine and just so sweet. It's just an unbelievable happening in my life. It's the biggest thing that's happened to me in a long time, that's for sure."

The year 1989 was big for Thayer, who made his first contribution to KISS co-writing and playing additional instruments on the band's Hot in the Shade album. He continued that association, working on additional KISS releases until officially becoming the band's guitarist in 2002.

KISS' Tommy Thayer on the Hangin' and Bangin' Podcast