Tommy Thayer Sells Southern California Home for $2.7 Million

Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer has sold his Southern California home $2.7 million.

The property, located in the Lake Sherwood area of Ventura County, had been on the market since May. Its sale cost came in just under the original $2.75 million asking price.

Built in 2005 and remodeled in 2008, the Mediterranean-style villa features a bevy of high-class amenities. A total of five fireplaces can be found throughout the house, along with dark wood-beamed ceilings.

An expansive kitchen area boasts marble countertops, state-of-the-art appliances and an adjoining casual dining space. On more elegant occasions, the new owner will be able to entertain guests in the nearby formal dining room.

With oversized windows in almost every room in the house, the property offers breathtaking views of Lake Sherwood below. The scenery can also be enjoyed one any of the six separate patios found throughout the home.

The multi-level house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including the main suite located on the upper floor. A gallery, lofted office and spiral staircase are among the other interior highlights of the home.

Outside, the property features a luscious backyard, while a three-car garage sits off the front of the main house.

See pictures of the home below, as posted on social media by the listing agent.

Thayer purchased the house in 2008, reportedly at a cost of $1.8 million. The rocker is best known as a member of Kiss, the legendary band with which he began working in 1989. Initially, the guitarist was an outside collaborator, contributing to the band’s Hot in the Shade LP, and co-writing one of its tracks, "Betrayed." He’d continue work on and off with the band for more than a decade, eventually becoming an official Kiss member in 2002, replacing Ace Frehley.