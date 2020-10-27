Tommy Lee: ‘Sheer F—ing Stupidity’ Helped Motley Crue Succeed

Tommy Lee looked back at his past with Motley Crue, saying it was a combination of talent, luck and "just sheer fucking stupidity" that led to their success.

Appearing on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio podcast, Lee was asked if the band members were great at partying because they were rock stars or if they were rock stars because they were great at partying.

"I call us shit magnets," the drummer noted. "For some reason, we were just at the wrong place at the right time. I look back and try to figure it out, like, 'What the fuck just happened?' We were these four guys from fucking L.A. that somehow put a band together, and the fucking band blew up, and we went around and toured the world and just created fucking mayhem everywhere."

Lee expressed disbelief that "the four of us are still alive. I don't even understand how that works. I think we're all extremely, I believe, lucky. There's talent in there, and there's plain fucking just sheer stupidity that just has had us do what we do, I guess. I don't know."

You can listen to the interview below.

The drummer said he is also somewhat grateful that all of this took place before the era of social media and cancel culture.

"I think about that literally all the time," he said. "We didn't even have to have chicks turn in their phone at the fucking tour-bus door. This was before people were even fucking with condoms. It was just, like, everyone just ran it until the wheels fell off. There was no Instagram. ... That time will never happen again."