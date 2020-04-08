Tommy Lee Insists Motley Crue Reunion Dates Are ‘Still a Go’

Tommy Lee said Motley Crue's previously announced 31-date reunion tour has not been postponed or canceled.

"Everything's still a go," he told Billboard, speaking from home in the midst of a novel coronavirus pandemic that has led to stay-at-home orders for millions of Americans. "We're all in constant communication. [Bassist] Nikki [Sixx] and I have been in several production meetings. You're talking multiple stadiums, so it's like two kids in a candy store putting together something people are going to walk [away from] saying, 'Are you fucking kidding me?!' That's our mission right now, and it's definitely headed in that direction."

The Stadium Tour, which also features Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett, is slated to kick off on June 18 at Jacksonville, Fla. These dates end a band touring retirement that dated back to New Year's Eve 2015.

Lee is also completing a new studio album called Andro, which should arrive later this summer. "In the last week, I've written another three tunes," he noted. "And I've brushed up on the technical side – all the tech-y bullshit that may not be that much fun but is stuff I need to know about."

A firm release date isn't set for Andro, which will be Lee's third studio album under his own name – and first since 2005's Tommyland: The Ride. He planned to issue an advance single this month, but that's been pushed back. Guest artists on the album include Killvein, Push Push and King Elle Noir.

"It's just not a good time to release it right now. I don't think people are in the mindset to be hearing something new," Lee said. "I go back and forth with it, because I think now, maybe more than ever, people are at home and actually looking for something new – but they're also struggling. It's just an uneasy time, and when all this blows over, it will be better, I think."

