Tommy Lee Drank ‘Two Gallons’ of Vodka a Day Prior to Rehab

Tommy Lee says he was “drinking two gallons” of vodka a day, prior to his most recent stint in rehab.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the rocker detailed just how intense his alcohol consumption got.

“I was drinking just out of boredom,” Lee explained, recalling his downtime following Motley Crue’s 2015 Final Tour. “Idle time at home not touring, just being at home… I literally did nothing. I would just float around, drink and just fucking DRINK.”

The drummer went on to detail how alcohol would dominate his day. “I would just wake up and just build [a cocktail] just all vodka and just a little eyedropper of cranberry or lemonade,” he admitted. “I was drinking two gallons — not pints, not quarts, gallons, the big-handles — a day. That's fucking crazy.”

It was Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, who encouraged the musician to get help.

“She was like, ‘Baby, I don't think I've ever even seen anybody drink that much. You're kind of scaring me,” the rocker remembered, adding that Furlan feared for his health. “Are you going to wake up? Am I going to wake up to, like, you not breathing?,” Lee recalled his wife asking him. “And I was like, ‘That sucks. That's not cool to have you worry like that.’”

Heeding his wife’s concern, Lee decided to “pump the brakes” and head to rehab. The rocker will soon celebrate his one-year anniversary of sobriety. “I don't know if it's a forever thing,” he confessed. “But for now, I'm not drinking vodka today.”

Lee’s new solo album, Andro, is due out Oct. 16. The LP sees the drummer collaborating with a long list of guest artists, including nu-metal act Killvein, South African rapper Push Push, Buckcherry’s Josh Todd and Lee’s Rock Star: Supernova castmate Lukas Rossi.