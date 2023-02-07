Three People Shot and Taken to the Hospital in Lewiston, Maine

The Lewiston Police Department said three people were shot during a shooting over the weekend.

Three People Shot Over the Weekend

The incident took place around 4 am on Saturday morning at an apartment on Walnut Street. Officials said they believe the shootings happened in the residence, according to WGME News.

Shooting Victims Taken to the Hospital

Three people were shot with non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

Ongoing Investigation

Police said detectives are not getting cooperation from people in the apartment or the victim of the shooting.

Contact Law Enforcement with Information

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call investigators at (207) 513-3001 ext. 3323.

News Update and App Alerts

This news story will be updated when more information is released and made available to the median and public.

