Three People in Maine Arrested for Drug Trafficking after Search Warrant
A man and two women were arrested for drug trafficking following a search warrant and drugs seized in Northfield.
Three Arrested and Drugs Seized
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the items seized include guns, suspected fentanyl and cocaine, and around $11,000 believed to be drug proceeds.
Police Suspected Drug Operation at the Residence
The search warrant was issued after police suspected drug trafficking at the residence. The address was not released.
Three People were Arrested and Face Multiple Charges
Thirty-four-year-old Aaron Calor and 31-year-old Simone Simonson were both charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking. Police said they lived at the home, according to WABI News.
Forty-two-year-old Jamie Butterfield is facing charges for Unlawful Drug Possession.
Breaking News and Updates
Updates will be shared on social media when new information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smartphone.
- MORE NEWS: Wardens Rescue 64-Year-Old Lost in the Woods in New Sweden
- ALSO READ: Grandfather & Grandson Died after SUV Hit Them in a Yard