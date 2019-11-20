Three Juveniles Arrested in Eagle Lake Burglary

Three juveniles have been charged in connection with a recent burglary in Eagle Lake.

Maine State Police say the Eagle Lake Marijuana Caregiver Facility was broken in to shortly after dark on November 13. A large amount of cash and electronics was taken from an apartment attached to the facility.

Police say with help from the public, they were able to identify suspects in the case. That led to the arrests of 3 juveniles this week on Burglary and Theft charges. A majority of the items that were stolen from the apartment were recovered.

Trooper Matt Curtin was assisted by the Fort Kent Police Department in the investigation.