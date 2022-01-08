Three Arrested Following Drug Seizure in Oxford, Maine

Three people have been arrested on various drug-related charges following a pair of traffic stops in the town of Oxford late Thursday afternoon.

Maine State Police, along with partners from FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Oxford and Norway Police Departments pulled over two cars on Mechanic Falls Road around 4:00 p.m., according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

During the first stop, officers discovered the driver, 32-year-old Maurice James of Portland, was on probation for trafficking drugs. His passenger, 28-year-old Brianna Reeve of Oxford was on five sets of bail conditions.

Police pulled over a second car and learned the passenger, 30-year-old Tiffany Russell of Lisbon had three active warrants for her arrest. The driver was not charged.

State Police obtained a search warrant for a residence in Oxford. Drugs located at the home and during the traffic stops included 204 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of methamphetamine. Police also seized $1064 of suspected drug proceeds and recovered one pistol that had been thrown out of one of the vehicles during the traffic stop.

Maurice James was charged with Probation Violation (on probation for trafficking drugs), Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person

Brianna Reeve was charged with Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl, Aggravated Trafficking Cocaine Base, Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person

Tiffany Russell was arrested on three active warrants, charged with Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl

James and Reeve were taken to the Oxford County Jail. Russell was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail. Police say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.