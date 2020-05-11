According to WMTW, Skowhegan Police were involved in a pursuit Sunday that ended at Life Church in Norridgewock.

37 year old Thomas Bouchard allegedly stripped down and then took his mom's car. Authorities attempted to stop Bouchard on Route 2 but he did not comply. The chase continues to Life Church where he jumped out the car while it was still moving and ran into the church.

Authorities caught up with Bouchard in the church where the apprehended him and had to administer naloxone (NARCAN).

Bouchard was arrested on several different charges ranging from failure to stop of officers, resisting arrest, operating under the influence, operating after suspension and unauthorized use of property.