Maine has its fair share of homes that date back to the mid-1800s. If you scroll through real estate websites, you'll realize that these houses are fairly common. Most of them are large farmhouses that were built after 1865, when Maine experienced a post-Civil War housing boom.

Homes that date back to the 1700s are a lot more rare, but they are out there.

In the small town of Limerick, there is a massive mansion that dates back to just after the Revolutionary War. In fact, it was built by a Major General from that era. According to Wikipedia, the home was built in 1793 by Major General John McDonald. We cannot find a record confirming that he fought in the Revolutionary War, but we do know he was in the military around that time, so it is likely he was in that war,

According to Realtor, the massive house at 43 Main Street in Limerick covers nearly 5,600 square feet. It has eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms. One of the highlights of the home is the fact that the third floor is dominated by a ballroom. Yes, like something you'd see in a movie.

Of course, the most striking feature of the home are the murals that decorate many of the walls. The murals were reportedly commissioned by Moses McDonald, the son of the man who had the home built, and painted by a man named Rufus Porter. The murals are true masterpieces that depict life in the early 1800s. They show Casco Bay, the Village of Limerick, and nearby hills.

43 Main Street, Limerick According to Realtor , the home at 43 Main Street in Limerick encompasses 5,600 square feet and has 8 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. It also has a ballroom and a barn.

According to Realtor, the current (June 2022) list price for the home is $450,000.

It is important to note that the home does need some work, but it will be stunning if restored correctly.

On top of that, the home is zoned for residential and commercial. So, in theory, it could be used as a home or as a business. What an amazing pub, wedding venue, boutique hotel, or B&B it would make.