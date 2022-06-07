Moncton Man Charged in Connection with Bank Robberies

Bank Robbery Charges

The Codiac Regional RCMP has arrested a 35-year-old Moncton man in connection with a bank robbery on Mountain Road in Moncton on May 30, and an attempted bank robbery on Main Street in Moncton, N.B. on June 6, 2022.

Royal Bank of Canada Robbed

Police said the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) on Mountain Road in Moncton, N.B. was robbed on Monday, May 30 around 12:10 p.m. when a man entered the bank and demanded money from one of the tellers. There were no injuries in the robbery. The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived on the scene, according to the RCMP.

Attempted Robbery at Bank of Montreal

The Bank of Montreal (BMO) on Main Street in Moncton was robbed on June 6 around 12:30 p.m. when a man armed with a knife demanded money from one of the bank tellers. Officials said he was “unsuccessful and fled the scene before police arrived.”

Investigation and Arrest

Later in the day on June 6, 35-year-old David Jeremy Byrd was arrested by the Codiac Regional RCMP in connection with the robbery on May 30 at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) on Mountain Road. The investigation also confirmed the same individual was involved in the June 6th robbery at Bank of Montreal (BMO) on Main Street.

Get our free mobile app

Charges and Court

David Jeremy Byrd was charged with two counts of robbery. He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court Tuesday, June 7 via tele-remand. Byrd has another court appearance scheduled for Wednesday, June 8. He was remanded in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.