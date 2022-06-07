Last week, Stranger Things had the biggest TV premiere in Netflix history. Subscribers watched 286.7 million hours of the show; a record for a Netflix premiere. This week, Stranger Things obliterated its own record when fans watched 335 million more hours of the show’s fourth season alone.

All told, Stranger Things was the top-rated Netflix show in 91 different countries around the globe. All those millions of hours viewed have landed Stranger Things Season 4 among the most-watched Netflix shows ever less than two weeks after its streaming premiere.

With 621.8 million hours viewed, Stranger Things Season 4 is already the third-most watched show in Netflix history, behind only the two seasons of Bridgerton. And Stranger Things is so close to passing Bridgerton on that list already that it would take an act of God — like Netflix suddenly going out of business — for it not to become the company’s most-watched English-language series ever in a matter of days.

Here’s the updated list of the most-watched shows in the history of Netflix:

Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows Ever These are the most popular TV shows ever on Netflix, based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on streaming.

One more wildly impressive stat: On the top ten most-watched English-language series on Netflix last week, the top four shows were all seasons of Stranger Things. (Season 4 was first, followed by Season 1, then Season 2, then Season 3.)

On the rest of Netflix’s weekly top 10 charts, the action film Interceptor was the most-watched English-language film, while the Indian blockbuster RRR was the most-watched film not in English. The most-watched movie on Netflix in the United States last week was not a Netflix original; it was The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield. The impact of Spider-Man: No Way Home cannot be overstated.

The second “volume” of Stranger Things: Season 4 premieres on Netflix on July 1. We’ll see how that show affects these rankings next month.

