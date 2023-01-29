This Is How An Artificial Intelligence Sees Maine – Do You Agree?

Over the last few years, messing around with artificial intelligences has become the THING to do. We've let AIs write episodes of our favorite TV shows, we've let them recreate the voices of our favorite celebrities, we've even let them do art projects.

Recently, The Loupe used an artificial intelligence called Craiyon to create an image for each state.

First, they asked Reddit users what words they associated with each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. After compiling the list, the entered those words into Craiyon to see what the artificial intelligence would kick out.

What about Maine?

After plugging the words "bean boots", "pine trees", and "lobster" into the website, it spit out the following image:

Craiyon Craiyon loading...

What do you think? Do you agree that this is an appropriate representation of Maine? Why or why not?

Of course, you can always play around with Craiyon. It is free, too. All you have to do is punch in some words and see what it comes up with.

Honestly, the whole artificial intelligence thing has major Hal 9000 vibes. Hal was the computer on board the USS Discovery in Arthur C. Clarke's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Even though the movie is 50 years old, I am not going to take the chance of ruining it for you. Let's just put it this way, things did not end well for the crew.

2001 is a great movie, though. If you have never seen it you really should.

Is there a local story you think we should cover? Let us know. All you have to do is send us a message through our radio station app or send us a message on Facebook. We appreciate any leads you can send us.