This Bizarre-Looking Maine Mushroom Has Healing Properties

I came across someone selling what looked like a bizarre tree wart on Facebook Marketplace a couple years back, and due to its odd shape and deformity, I needed to know more about its benefits.

Plus, it was just plain offensive to look at until I learned more about it. Now it is a beautiful magical being to me.

I read on, and found out that this was a mushroom called a Chaga, and you can consume it in certain ways. Please do not eat a raw Chaga. It's not made to ingest in its natural form. According to Healthline, Chaga is a mushroom that has been used for centuries in Siberia and other parts of Asia as medicine to boost immunity and improve overall health.

This mushroom may not be one of those magical mushrooms that give you the meaning of life or send you on a yellow submarine trip, but it does have many effective qualities. You can even create an Elixer with this mushroom!

Chaga is not pretty whatsoever, but as I say, from the ugliest mushroom comes the most beautiful rainbow (I just made that up, so there's that). It can also be referred to as Cinder Conk, Birch, Conk, and Clinker Polypore.

Side note joke, a Cinder, Birch, and Clinker all walked into a bar. I digress, so let's get to the good stuff!

It does have healing properties, and is said to have been tested to prevent cancer.

According to The Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, it helped to inhibit melanoma cell growth in tested animals. However, it is important to note that no clinical trials have assessed these mushrooms for disease prevention, or the treatment of cancer.

Stumbling on things that are absurd to the human eye can prove to be extremely beneficial. Finally, it also sounds like a dance move, so let's all do the Chaga!

Check out the photos of Chaga below!

