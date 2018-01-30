Watch Aerosmith and Run-DMC’s ‘Walk This Way’ Video in New Mashup

The video for Aerosmith and Run-DMC's classic collaboration on "Walk This Way" has been given the "bad lip reading" treatment — sort of — courtesy of the venerable alt-rock smart alecks in They Might Be Giants.

A persistent viral phenomenon since breaking out during the 2012 U.S. election, Bad Lip Reading has amassed an audience in the hundreds of millions over the past five years — and its consistently hilarious comedy tactic of mismatching absurd dialogue with mouth movements made in various bits of footage has evolved to take on a life of its own. Witness this clip for the demo version of "Last Wave," a track included on They Might Be Giants' recently released 20th studio album, I Like Fun!

As you can see in the above video, "Last Wave" matches up uncannily well with the "Walk This Way" video, with bursts of vocal gibberish that line up perfectly against the timing and duration of the dialogue and singing seen onscreen. It's just about too good to be true — and it probably is: As the This Might Be a Wiki fan site points out, "It is assumed that the song was written while watching this video on mute, which accounts for many of the surreal lyrics."

However the song was written, TMBG have used this clip as an effective advertisement for I Like Fun!, tweeting a link to it a week after the album's Jan. 26 release and reportedly screening it during stops on their current tour. You can listen to the official album version of "Last Wave" below, and visit the official They Might Be Giants site for more music and information.