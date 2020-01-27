Theft of Side-By-Side in Jacksonville, New Brunswick

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in relation to a theft of a side-by-side from a business in Jacksonville, N.B.

The side-by-side is an orange 2019 Kubota X1100 with vehicle identification number A5KC2GDBVKG048961.

It would have been taken sometime between January 10 and January 25 from Bayview Trucks and Equipment on Route 560.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the side-by-side being moved or driven during that time, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimenb.ca.