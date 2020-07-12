The World’s Largest Lobster Roll Is Served Right Here In Maine

There a few food items that are synonymous with Maine, one of them being the ever-so-delicious lobster roll. Tourists have been flocking to every corner of the Pine Tree state for decades to devour the delicacy. However, not all lobster rolls are built the same. Often, the biggest complaint people have about a lobster is...not enough lobster. So the Taste of Maine restaurant in Woolwich decided to solve that problem once and for all.

Shared on Facebook by Taste of Maine restaurant, they claim to be serving the world's largest lobster roll, a monster sub that is at least three times the size of a typical lobster roll. It's a signature menu item and if you're successful in completing the entire lobster roll by yourself, your reward is entry into the very exclusive clean plate club. If you don't think that's possible, think again. Apparently, this gentleman has taken down the world's largest lobster roll TWELVE times.

So what makes up the world's largest lobster roll? Well, it's simple really. The no frills menu item is simply a super-sized sub roll filled with lobster, lettuce and mayo. It's served with a side of fries or watermelon to clean your pallet (we're kidding about the pallet part).

So if you're up for the challenge, you can't miss the Taste of Maine restaurant along Route 1 in Woolwich. It's that restaurant with the giant lobster sitting on top of. Better bring your appetite.