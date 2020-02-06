The Rolling Stones Announce 2020 North American Tour

The Rolling Stones have just announced a run of 2020 North American tour dates, continuing the band’s "No Filter" tour which began in 2017.

A rejuvenated Mick Jagger returned to the road last year after undergoing heart surgery. At age 75, the iconic frontman received a valve replacement. Just six weeks later, Jagger was showing off his dance moves on Instagram, signaling a complete recovery from the operation.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger wrote. "I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood also went through a health scare recently, defeating lung cancer without the use of chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Keith Richards is perfectly healthy and will remain healthy for another 1,000 years.

The 2020 North American leg of the Stones’ tour will begin May 8 in San Diego, Calif. and continue until July 9 in Atlanta, Ga., with the band playing football stadiums the entire way.

Check out the full list of tour dates below. A special fan pre-sale will begin Feb. 12 at 10AM local time and tickets for the general public will become available Feb. 14.

Rolling Stones 2020 Tour Dates

May 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ SDCCU Stadium

May 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

May 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20th – Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 24th – Austin, Texas @ Circuit of The Americas

May 29th – Dallas, Texas @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6th – Buffalo, N.Y. @ New Era Field

June 10th – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

June 14th – Louisville, Ky. @ Cardinal Stadium

June 19th – Cleveland, Ohio @ FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23th – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 27 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Dome at America’s Center

July 1st – Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

July 5th – Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

July 9th – Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium