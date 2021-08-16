The Patriots vs The Eagles, Thursday, August 19, 2021

The New England Patriots head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in preseason football, Thursday, August 19, 2021. Listen to all the action on 101.9 The Rock.

The pregame starts at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Marc Bertrand. Along with Chris Gasper, Bertrand will take you through the matchup as well as give updates on the team. Marc has been hosting the pregame for seven seasons and knows his stuff.

The game gets started at 7:30 p.m. with Bob Socci doing the play-by-play and Scott Zolak doing all the great commentary. Socci has been with the Patriots through eight seasons and three Super Bowls. Zolak played with New England for eight years and has been broadcasting the games for the last ten years.

New England had a great start to the preseason with a win over Washington 22 - 13, Thursday, August 5, 2021. Look for more great highlights against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots have a really good Facebook page with regular posts and updates. They have features on players and sit down with coach Bill Belichick every week.

Be sure to follow us on Facebook and we’ll keep you up to speed on the games (we play some of the games on Q 96.1 when there is a Red Sox game on the Rock - we’ll let you know in advance so you can always listen). Take a look at the full schedule from their home page.

Thanks to the sponsors of New England Patriots on 101.9 The Rock - NAPA and Horten Building Supplies.

