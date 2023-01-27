The Northern Maine Snowmobile Trails Map Shows The Best Places to Go

The Northern Maine Snowmobile Trails Map Shows The Best Places to Go

NataliaSokko/Thinkstock

Aroostook County is one of the premier places in the Maine to go snowmobiling.

Aroostook County is the Best Place to Snowmobile

Several national publications rank it as the best anywhere - with the abundance of snow, the amount of trails and the scenic views.

Power Sports Guide ranks the County as the number one place to snowmobile. So does the popular website Snowmobile How. And SnowGoer has been talking about it for years. They say when it comes right down to it, nothing compares to Aroostook County.

Miles of Trails and Tons of Snow

There are over 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in the County. Northern Maine averages about 7.8 feet of snowfall a year (94 inches).

Aroostook County Trail Map & Maine Map

Check out the map of snowmobile trails in Aroostook County - and while you’re at it, look at all the trails across the great state of Maine.

treasurephoto/Thinkstock
loading...

 Places to Stay, Eat, Get Gas and More

Many restaurants, motels, inns, bed and breakfast spots are built to appeal to snowmobiling. If you're looking for a place to stay, eat, refuel and find entertainment, you’ll find it the website Visit Maine.

Current Trail Conditions

A great resource for current trail conditions is updated every week on the Caribou Parks and Recreation site.

Bicho_raro/Thinkstock
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Groomers Get It Done

A big shout out to all the clubs and groomers who put in endless hours to make sure the trails are in top shape.

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Aroostook County
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From