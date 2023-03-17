Six Most Filmed TV and Movie Locations in New England

Here we go, with the most filmed locations for movies and TV in each New England state. Do you think you know?

I remember learning in a film class in college at Syracuse University that cinema first came to fruition in 1895 in Paris, France. But let's be honest, even though it was born there, Hollywood is the nurturing hometown where it grew up and thrives to this day.

The Hawaiian Islands website says it best: that Hollywood built a city of studios that could double for any place on Earth and beyond when cinema first started out. With the growth of the industry, movie and television show locations became mobile around the country and world.

Now, it may seem random that an airline website is a source for this article, right? But Hawaiian Airlines is really into conducting travel studies that include a myriad of fun facts, like the most filmed locations for movies and television shows. When it comes to New England and beyond, Hawaiian Airlines says it analyzed data from the movie website IMDb to find the location in each state with the most film credits.

Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire

Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island

Killington Resort in Killington, Vermont

Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut

While our New England beaches, museums, buildings, and other unique locations didn't make a top filmed list overall, Fenway Park in Boston is the 6th most filmed ballpark in the country.

Click here to see the full study of this truly entertaining study filled with fun facts for us movie and TV buffs.

