The Latest Weather Forecast for Aroostook County, Maine

There’s more snow on the way Tuesday, February 8. The latest forecast looks like we could see total snow accumulation from 4 to 7 inches.

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from early Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. to midnight Tuesday night. Although the Advisory ends at midnight, the snow will continue in some areas until almost 3 a.m. Wednesday, February 9.

That means potentially messy commutes for many of us in northern Maine as rain and freezing rain are also in the mix. Both the morning drive and evening drive will be affected. The visibility will be an issue too with some blowing snow.

The rest of the week looks like about 20% to 30% a chance of snow in Aroostook County, Maine. Wednesday calls for some snow showers while Thursday may also have some freezing rain with a little snow - just enough to make the roads and walkways slippery.

The weekend might have some snow developing as well. We’ll keep an eye on it and give you any of the latest reports.

Some really good news is February 6 was the first full day of Solar Spring. What is Solar Spring? It officially ends the darkest quarter of the year and begins the quarter with the most increase in light.

