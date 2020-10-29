The High Five Turkey Drive 2020

The High Five Turkey Drive is all set this year with the United Way of Aroostook and Townsquare Media, November 4, 5 & 6.

This year is a little different in a good way. We are excited to broadcast live at Priority Auto Sales in Houlton on Nov 4, John’s Shurfine & St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent on the 5th, and Star City IGA in Presque Isle on Friday the 6th. This time, we’re looking for more monetary donations. We’re still collecting turkeys, but we’re reducing contact and staying safe for our communities.

Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook said:

This event is more important than ever. Our area food pantries are seeing an increase in numbers due to COVID-19. Food insecurity has become a leading issue throughout Aroostook County. We want to provide the pantries with not only the turkeys but monetary aid to stock their shelves with all the other holiday fixings. Turkeys are hard to store for the pantries but we also want to reduce the number of hands that handle the turkeys this year so we are really pushing for gift cards or monetary donations.

We’ll be sharing photos online and encourage you to do the same. We’re looking forward to seeing you again this year. and invite you to come to our locations. We’ll be social distancing and sanitizing as we follow guidelines. Every year, local businesses visit us and show their support. It’s always great seeing you and thank you for your generosity.

Here are some photos from The High Five Turkey Drive over the years:

Jump into the High Five Turkey Drive, November 4, 5 & 6 and help feed the County. Together we’ll give everyone a happy Thanksgiving.