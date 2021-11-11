The Harlem Globetrotters Return To Bangor In February

The best players in the world are coming back to hoop it up!

Finally, the time has come to welcome back to Bangor, the world famous, original Harlem Globetrotters. The Cross Insurance Center, will be the place to be. on Wednesday, February 9th, at 7pm, with their "Spread Game Tour"

Of course, it will be all the basketball fun that you have come to expect over the years, but they are promising a bunch of new tricks and treats for fans of all ages.

The Z Morning Show has had the pleasure of interviewing Globetrotter players every time they come to town, and we are looking forward to doing it again.

A few years back, we asked Z listeners to submit their trick shot videos, for a chance to win tickets, and we received some incredible entries.

Between the Legs Layup

Submitted by Scott Matteson of Old Town

"The Move" has been entertaining onlookers since middle school. While Dr. J. and Kobe made a between the leg layup look epic. I'm a short chubby white guy with little ups and fans of this shot usually find it hysterical. Enjoy.

Two-For-One Shot

Submitted by Bryan Lackee of Hermon

My Friend's Son Brad Kiritsy making an outrageous shot last summer. It not only goes in once, but twice.

Cheerleader's Got Game

Submitted by Kevin Adams of Bangor

My 8-year-old daughter loves to cheer, but her second favorite sport is basketball (unless it's soccer season). Here she is with her bow in her hair after cheer practice shooting some hoops in the back yard.

Mini Basketball Trickshots

Submitted by Tony Libby of Bangor

Libby boys trick shots.

Birthday Basketball Teamwork

Submitted by Wanda Perkins of Bangor

My Birthday is March 15th and me and my family would love to go see the Harlem Globetrotters for the meet and greet. So my kids made this video to try and win tickets for my birthday!

Football, Meet Mini Hoop

Submitted by Liang-kang Lin of Old Town

He threw a football of his house and banked it into his mini hoop.

Get your Harlem Globetrotters tickets here

Keep in mind that for all upcoming and future Cross Insurance Events, both in the Arena and in the Convention Center, they strongly encourage all guests to wear facemasks at all times, while inside. At this time, they are not requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test. They do reserve the right to do Temperature Checks and/or not grant access to any guest that are demonstrating COVID like symptoms.