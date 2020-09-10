The Annual United Bikers Of Maine Toy Run Is This Sunday

With the holidays just a few months away, we would like to remind you that many Maine families could use a little help from the rest of us.

Some many of our neighbors are struggling financially due to the pandemic this year and it will be very hard for them to give their kids gifts.

This is where you can step in and be a hero by making a donation to the United Bikers of Maine Annual Toy Run.

If you hear the roaring sound of loud bike pipes this Sunday morning, remember this. What might be disturbing to some, is also the sweet sound of giving to needy children in our community.

According their official Facebook page, there will be Toy Runs and/or Drives in 7 Maine counties this Sunday September 13.

UBM have also teamed up with every Harley dealership in the state to help collect unwrapped toy donations with convenient drop-off boxes at those locations.

If you aren't sure what kids want this year, here is a video showcasing quite a few of the new sure bets from 2020 Toy Fair in New York.