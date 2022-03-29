The 5 Maine Restaurants Featured on ‘Diners Drive-ins and Dives’ Plus 5 More That Deserve To Be on The Show

There's nothing I love more than watching shows on Food Network. It's so fun to watch these culinary masters practice their craft while I'm on the couch eating boxed macaroni and cheese.

One show is Diners Drive-ins and Dives which features celebrity chef Guy Fieri touring the globe to find the best eats at, you guessed it, diners, drive-ins, and dives.

Maine restaurants have been on the show 5 times thus far. With more than 30 seasons deep, Guy Fieri has only scratched the surface of all the incredible diners, drive-ins, and dives that Maine has to offer. In fact, the most north he's been is Gardiner at the A1 Diner. As tasty as that is, hasn't he heard of the iconic Dysart's with their well known "buttery flaky crust?"

So a plea to guy and Food Network to return to the great state of Maine. If guy is all about "Flavortown" this state is certainly one that offers up some truly heavy hitters from Wells up to Bar Harbor.

Check out the list of places he's been so far, including the episodes they were featured on so you can check them out yourself, plus 5 more spots Guy should add to his list during his next season of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

Have you visited any of them?

The 5 Maine Restaurants Featured on Diners Drive-ins and Dives Plus 5 More That Should Be on The Show