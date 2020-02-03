Tenants Evacuated after Flammable Liquid Poured Inside Building

More than a dozen tenants were forced to flee an apartment building in southwestern New Brunswick after someone poured a flammable liquid inside and threatened to set it on fire.

The Canadian Red Cross says the three-storey building on Schoodic Street in St. Stephen was evacuated around 4 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured. Police later apprehended a suspect.

Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for 14 people, including three children. Tenants were told it could be several days before they will be allowed to return home.