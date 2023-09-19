Four People Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

Four People Charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking in Maine

Three men and a woman were arrested for drug trafficking Monday after police found fentanyl, cocaine and heroin worth $70,000 at a residence in Carthage.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement searched a home on Carthage Road and gathered evidence to search another house on the same street.

Police found $70,000 worth of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine at the second home. Four people were taken into custody and charged with aggravated drug trafficking, according to WGME News.

45-five-year-old Jennifer Nisby from Carthage

Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Jennifer Nisby
26-year-old Quinn Corkum from Jay

Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Quinn Corkum
47-year-old Jody Morris from Carthage

Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Jody Morris
23-year-old Victor Nunez-Mauriz of Hyde Park, Massachusetts

Franklin County Sheriff's Office - Victor Nunez-Mauriz
Authorities Started Investigation in July

All four were taken to the Franklin County Jail. The investigation started in July 2023.

