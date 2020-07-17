Teen Builds Lego Replica Of Bangor Public Library

According to WCSH 6, Beckett Mundell-Wood, who will be a 10th grader when school starts back up this fall, has kept busy by building a Lego version of the Bangor Public Library.

The MASSIVE creation took nearly 18,000 bricks and weighs nearly sixty pounds. The Lego building measures 153.6 x 64.0 x 44.5 centimeters.

In a post on their Facebook, they wrote:'We are blown away by this incredible Lego version of the library done by Beckett Mundell-Wood who will be a 10th grader in the fall. We can't wait till we have it in the building (very meta). Thank you, Beckett for your fantastic creation!!'

See pictures of it here:

We are blown away by this incredible Lego version of the library done by Beckett Mundell-Wood who will be a 10th grader... Posted by Bangor Public Library on Thursday, July 16, 2020

According to Wikipedia, Lego blocks have been produced in Denmark since 1949. In Danish, Lego means "play well". In addition to BILLIONS of blocks, there have also been Lego games, movies, and six Legoland amusement parks.

If you haven't yet, download our FREE app. You can use it to stream the station, enter exclusive contests, and find out about trending stories on our websites.