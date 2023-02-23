tbt Demolition Of The Bangor Auditorium In 2013

Something big happened in Bangor, on June 3rd, 2013!

As we all enjoy another year of exciting hoops action at the Cross Insurance Center, many people have expressed some nostalgia foe the old Bangor Auditorium.

Everyone in Eastern Maine of a certain age probably has at least one recollection of the building, whether it was a high basketball tournament game, a concert, or the circus, lots of memories were made in the 50 plus years it was a part of the community.

Before the doors opened to the beautiful, curren facility, the old one had to be torn down. It all started back on June 3rd, 2013, and we dug up some videos of the demolition of the now iconic building being torn to the ground. I vividly remember thinking how strange it was to see it be crushed into rubble, with a shiny new replacement right next to it.

Of course, when one door closes, another one opens, and in this case, it was a brand spanking new modern building. It was proof positive that Bangor has grown by leaps in bounds in the last 10 or so years. One look at the lineup of shows coming to the Bangor Waterfront this summer, certianly proves that point to be true.

I was lucky enough to attend my nephews Bangor High School graduation at the Cross Insurance Center in June of 2013. In fact, it was one of the first events held in the new facility.

In the nearly 10 years since, some of the biggest musical acts in the world have appeared there, including the legendary, Elton John, which I had the pleasure of seeing back in November of 2017.

So as much as we may all have some fond memories for the old Bangor Auditorium, it sure is nice to have a modern venue to attract such amazing events.