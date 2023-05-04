tbt Aerosmith Rocks The Bangor Waterfront

It was a great night, made a little bittersweet with the bands recent announcement

Labor Day Weekend of 2022, was to say the least, EPIC. Friday and Saturday night, country superstar, Luke Combs, was in town, then Sunday, maybe the biggest show that Bangor has seen yet, rocked the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre.

They were playing their first show since February of 2020, and without a doubt, Aerosmith got "Back In The Saddle Again" to a capacity crowd.

If you have seen them before, you should thank your lucky stars, because Aerosmith recently announced that they will embark on a farewell “Peace Out” tour, that starts in September, and includes a New Year’s Eve show at TD Garden in Boston.

The good news is that they say the final tour could go on for awhile, so maybe, just maybe, they will come visit us again.

But getting back to last year, they served up a great mix from their massive catalog of classic tunes, they did not disappoint.

Back in the Saddle

Same Old Song and Dance

Rag Doll

Mama Kin

Remember (Walking in the Sand)

(The Shangri‐Las cover) (First time played live since 2017)

Stop Messin' Around

(Fleetwood Mac cover)

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Livin' on the Edge

Full Circle

Cryin'

The Other Side

I Don't Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator

Sweet Emotion

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Encore:

Dream On

Walk This Way

Big Ten Inch Record

To say the line to get in was long would be an understatement. The crowd of people went all the way down the street to Geaghan's!

Of course, there were lots of fan-shot videos posted from a night that none of us will soon forget!

Cheers to one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Proud to say that I have seen them 4 times, but the Bangor show will always have a special place in my heart!

Rock on...