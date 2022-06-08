Foo Fighters Announce Two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts

The surviving members of Foo Fighters have announced two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts for later this year. The shows, featuring "all-star" lineups, will take place Sept. 3 at London's Wembley Stadium and Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The performance lineups have not been announced yet.

"Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee will come together with the Hawkins family to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts," the band said in a press release. "Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor’s memory and his legacy as a global rock icon —his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life."

Ticketing information and on-sale dates will be announced soon via the band's mailing list, which you can join at the band's website.

Hawkins died of unspecified causes at age 50 while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. The band immediately canceled all of its tour dates. Hawkins was the group's drummer since 1997, performing on the albums spanning 1999's There Is Nothing Left to Lose through 2021's Medicine at Midnight.